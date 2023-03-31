Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

