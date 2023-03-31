Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 143 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after buying an additional 86,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after buying an additional 208,704 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

