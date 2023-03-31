Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

