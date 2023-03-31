Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.17 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

