Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 678 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,746,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

