Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 569.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,884 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 3,755,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

