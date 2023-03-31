Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $743,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.67. 81,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $256.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

