Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,611,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.71. The stock had a trading volume of 386,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,276. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.68 and a 200 day moving average of $226.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

