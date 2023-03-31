Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.26 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $200.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,686. The stock has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

