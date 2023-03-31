Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,591,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,263,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 271,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 182,919 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,409,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,610,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 36,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,902. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

