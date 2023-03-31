Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 242 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $220.96. The company had a trading volume of 451,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

