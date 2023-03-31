Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.41. 189,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,954. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.63.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

