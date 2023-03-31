Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 537 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.52. 752,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.49. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

