Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Trading Up 3.9%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 35,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 68,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

Medaro Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.20.

About Medaro Mining

(Get Rating)

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.