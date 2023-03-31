Medica Group Plc (MGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.88 on July 21st

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MGP opened at GBX 155.32 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £190.47 million, a PE ratio of 2,591.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.25 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.13). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.60.

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.30) target price for the company.

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

