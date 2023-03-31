MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,298,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 3,923,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEGEF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

