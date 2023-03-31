Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.18. 611,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,883. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

