Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,276. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.