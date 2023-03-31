Mendel Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mendel Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.5% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

KR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 110,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,717. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

