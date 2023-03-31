Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $603,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,464 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.62. 36,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,775. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

