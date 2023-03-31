MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $1,770.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s previous close.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,356.67.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,266.80 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,176.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $996.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after buying an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,601,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.