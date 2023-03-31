Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.37

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.37 and traded as high as $50.89. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 269,468 shares.

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

