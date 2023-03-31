Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,461 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

