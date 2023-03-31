Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $133.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

