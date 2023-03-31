Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVDA stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $676.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.