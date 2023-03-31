Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merit Group (LON:MRIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 116 ($1.43) price objective on the stock.

Merit Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MRIT opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.56 and a beta of 0.16. Merit Group has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.60).

Get Merit Group alerts:

Merit Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.