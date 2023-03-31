Meter Governance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $138,934.37 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $50.17 million and $138,934.37 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00010366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,139,071 coins and its circulating supply is 17,009,269 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,133,027 with 16,957,196 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.94799493 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $163,447.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

