Metro (ETR:B4B3) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €7.10 ($7.63) and last traded at €7.10 ($7.63). Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.20 ($7.74).

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.14) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.49) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.38) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €8.10 ($8.71) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.13 and its 200-day moving average is €7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

