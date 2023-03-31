Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.65)-$(1.51) EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.39.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.