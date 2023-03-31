MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 85,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 131,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.
