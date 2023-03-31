MiL.k Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $73.80 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000962 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $73.80 million and $3.26 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,925,719 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

