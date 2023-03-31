Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $12,953,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

