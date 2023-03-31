MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.8 %

MDXG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 394,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $389.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,362 shares of company stock worth $273,866. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

