Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 110 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 183.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

