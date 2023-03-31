Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $30,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 370 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. 1,189,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

