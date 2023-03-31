Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 930 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 1,609,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

