Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.63. The company had a trading volume of 275,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.08. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.