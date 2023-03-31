Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 44 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 2.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.4 %

AutoZone stock traded up $33.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,439.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,772. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,450.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,398.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,096 shares of company stock valued at $99,925,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

