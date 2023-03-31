Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $75,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

PANW traded up $5.78 on Friday, hitting $199.35. 2,848,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.49 and a 200-day moving average of $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,639.71, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

