Mizuho Begins Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CFLT stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 90,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,312,481.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,237.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

