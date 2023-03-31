Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Modiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 12,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,753. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.63. Modiv has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Modiv’s payout ratio is -115.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Modiv

MDV has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

