Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

