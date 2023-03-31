Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.40. Mondee shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 4,454 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MOND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Mondee Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
