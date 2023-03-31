Monero (XMR) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $157.18 or 0.00549261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $81.47 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,639.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00314922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00072293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00433565 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,259,633 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

