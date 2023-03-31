MoneyLion (ML) and Its Peers Financial Survey

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MoneyLion to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.73 MoneyLion Competitors $3.63 billion $569.54 million 1.74

MoneyLion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s rivals have a beta of 6.07, meaning that their average share price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoneyLion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 276 1252 1849 67 2.50

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 765.80%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 31.73%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -51.43% 2.28% -0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MoneyLion rivals beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

