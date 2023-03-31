Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,951 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $497.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

