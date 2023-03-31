Monte Financial Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average is $152.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

