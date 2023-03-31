Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Up 5%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 49,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Monument Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.97 million for the quarter. Monument Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.