Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 60,224 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Livent worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Livent by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

LTHM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 743,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,171. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

