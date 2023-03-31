Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 50,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 349,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,426. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,850 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

